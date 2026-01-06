Sign up
Previous
Photo 4000
Library reflections
The library in Anglesey Abbey is very impressive. I liked the reflections of the books in this glass-topped table
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
books
,
reflections
,
library
Pat Knowles
ace
Well done to the housekeeper so well polished! Oh it’s glass so well dusted!
January 6th, 2026
carol white
ace
Great reflections and composition. Fav 😊
January 6th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Very shiny!!
January 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating
January 6th, 2026
