Library reflections by busylady
Library reflections

The library in Anglesey Abbey is very impressive. I liked the reflections of the books in this glass-topped table
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Judith Johnson
Pat Knowles ace
Well done to the housekeeper so well polished! Oh it’s glass so well dusted!
January 6th, 2026  
carol white ace
Great reflections and composition. Fav 😊
January 6th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Very shiny!!
January 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
January 6th, 2026  
