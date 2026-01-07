Sign up
Photo 4001
Loaded with berries
Taken at Anglesey Abbey on New Year's day, such a cheerful sight. I'm not sure what type of shrub this is.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
leaves
,
berries
,
shrub
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and bountiful - and yes a cheerful sight ! - maybe a Cotoneaster plant ,Judith !
January 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
No I do t know either as there are no thorns that I can see. Berries tend to have thorns in my mind!
January 8th, 2026
