Loaded with berries by busylady
Photo 4001

Loaded with berries

Taken at Anglesey Abbey on New Year's day, such a cheerful sight. I'm not sure what type of shrub this is.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and bountiful - and yes a cheerful sight ! - maybe a Cotoneaster plant ,Judith !
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
No I do t know either as there are no thorns that I can see. Berries tend to have thorns in my mind!
January 8th, 2026  
