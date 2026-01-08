Sign up
Previous
Photo 4002
Signs of Spring
No pictures taken today, but I'm looking for something cheerful after a dreary day, and signs of the coming storm. This was taken last week at Anglesey Abbey, and a sure sign that spring is just around the corner!
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
5
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
1st January 2026 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
spring
,
anglesey-abbey
Beryl Lloyd
So wonderful to see the daffs appearing so early !
January 8th, 2026
Annie-Sue
very cheery!
I tried for a garden today to see what was blooming, but the driveway was coned off - icy probably!
January 8th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely cheery capture, I can't wait for Spring and some garden colour
January 8th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
Spring will come again
January 8th, 2026
Pat Knowles
Early daffodils Judith……no sign of any here yet. They do lift your spirit!
January 8th, 2026
