Signs of Spring by busylady
Photo 4002

Signs of Spring

No pictures taken today, but I'm looking for something cheerful after a dreary day, and signs of the coming storm. This was taken last week at Anglesey Abbey, and a sure sign that spring is just around the corner!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to see the daffs appearing so early !
January 8th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
very cheery!
I tried for a garden today to see what was blooming, but the driveway was coned off - icy probably!
January 8th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely cheery capture, I can't wait for Spring and some garden colour
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spring will come again
January 8th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Early daffodils Judith……no sign of any here yet. They do lift your spirit!
January 8th, 2026  
