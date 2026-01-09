Sign up
Photo 4003
Sunderland supporter
This Christmas decoration snowman was the last one to make it to the box. I bought it this year as a little surprise for my husband as he's a Sunderland supporter. I think this one is going to stay on his desk until next year!
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
