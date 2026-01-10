Sign up
Previous
Photo 4004
Oreo - the guinea pig
We've been feeding the guinea pigs this weekend, while the family are away. Oreo's little friend, Kit-kat is more nervous, and is hiding in his house. They love fresh veg and leaves
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details
Tags
food
,
guinea-pig
Pat Knowles
ace
Isn’t he a sweetie….my kids used to have guinea pigs & I loved the way they used to squeak when they saw you. He looks well groomed!
January 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweetie - Gary had guinea Pigs when little - Goldie and Snowy - I needn't tell you their colours !
January 10th, 2026
haskar
ace
Sweet shot.
January 10th, 2026
