Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4006
Amaryllis
Just a diary shot to show the progress made by my amaryllis bulb since December 9th. It started showing just a few days ago. It's exciting to watch. I also have an avocado stone just starting to grow, my first success!
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
6
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4373
photos
141
followers
198
following
1097% complete
View this month »
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th January 2026 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulb
,
amaryllis
,
growth
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice capture, wonder what colour it is.
January 12th, 2026
Michelle
Its doing well, I can’t wait to see the flower
January 12th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Loving your wallpaper Judith! Perfect background!
January 12th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
@happypat
Thanks Pat, but it's a kitchen blind!
January 12th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Great idea. There should be a collage of its progress
January 12th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
@jesperani
I'll try!
January 12th, 2026
