Amaryllis by busylady
Amaryllis

Just a diary shot to show the progress made by my amaryllis bulb since December 9th. It started showing just a few days ago. It's exciting to watch. I also have an avocado stone just starting to grow, my first success!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.
Margaret Brown ace
Nice capture, wonder what colour it is.
January 12th, 2026  
Michelle
Its doing well, I can’t wait to see the flower
January 12th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Loving your wallpaper Judith! Perfect background!
January 12th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat Thanks Pat, but it's a kitchen blind!
January 12th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Great idea. There should be a collage of its progress
January 12th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@jesperani I'll try!
January 12th, 2026  
