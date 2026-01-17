Previous
From the bedroom window by busylady
From the bedroom window

I've been on a patchwork based 'onlilne retreat' all day, so I'm all screened out! It started at 10am and finished adidn't finish until 7pm!
Peter called me to see the sunset this evenng, so I hurried upstains to take a picture!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

Michelle
Beautiful capture
January 17th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Worth running upstairs for that Judith. You have been busy, I wouldn’t know you could have patchwork retreats! Hope you learnt lots.
January 17th, 2026  
