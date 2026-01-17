Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4010
From the bedroom window
I've been on a patchwork based 'onlilne retreat' all day, so I'm all screened out! It started at 10am and finished adidn't finish until 7pm!
Peter called me to see the sunset this evenng, so I hurried upstains to take a picture!
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4377
photos
141
followers
198
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
17th January 2026 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
rooftops
Michelle
Beautiful capture
January 17th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Worth running upstairs for that Judith. You have been busy, I wouldn’t know you could have patchwork retreats! Hope you learnt lots.
January 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close