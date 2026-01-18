Sign up
Previous
Photo 4011
Water levels dropping ....
..... but still lots of big puddles in the park. I took a short walk through the park for some fresh air. I'm still on my online retreat today, so I took time out during one of the breaks.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
reflections
,
park
,
puddles
,
st-neots
xbm
ace
Not sure where this is but Anglesey Abbey had lots of puddles.
January 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections!
January 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2026
