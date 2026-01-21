Sign up
Photo 4013
Fabric fan
As a result of my online patchwork retreat last weekend, I ordered some South African fabric samples known as Shwe shwe. The fabrics are beautiful but I have no idea what I will make with them!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4381
photos
141
followers
198
following
Tags
fabric
,
shwe-shwe
,
south-african
Mags
ace
A beautiful selection!
January 22nd, 2026
