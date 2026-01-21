Previous
Fabric fan by busylady
Photo 4013

Fabric fan

As a result of my online patchwork retreat last weekend, I ordered some South African fabric samples known as Shwe shwe. The fabrics are beautiful but I have no idea what I will make with them!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Mags ace
A beautiful selection!
January 22nd, 2026  
