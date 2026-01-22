Previous
Hellebore after the rain by busylady
Photo 4014

Hellebore after the rain

It's been a damp and dismal day today, but cheered up by these pretty hellebores. Some of my pink hellebores seem to have suffered in the recent cold weather
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
January 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely!
January 22nd, 2026  
