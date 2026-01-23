Previous
Getting taller! by busylady
Getting taller!

From left to right orchid, amaryllis, avocado. All doing well. Not much longer to wait.
Taken on the kitchen window sill, in front of the blind
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Photo Details

