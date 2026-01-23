Sign up
Photo 4015
Getting taller!
From left to right orchid, amaryllis, avocado. All doing well. Not much longer to wait.
Taken on the kitchen window sill, in front of the blind
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd January 2026 5:20pm
Tags
amaryllis
,
orchid
,
avocado
