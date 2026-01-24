Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4016
Snowdrops in the sun
A bit of pruning and tidying up in the garden, revealed these pretty snowdrops hiding under the excess growth.
Gardening in January? Well it was 8° and warm in the sun.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
garden
,
snowdrops
Michelle
Beautiful Snowdrops, so lucky you found them
January 24th, 2026
