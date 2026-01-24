Previous
Snowdrops in the sun by busylady
Photo 4016

Snowdrops in the sun

A bit of pruning and tidying up in the garden, revealed these pretty snowdrops hiding under the excess growth.
Gardening in January? Well it was 8° and warm in the sun.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful Snowdrops, so lucky you found them
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact