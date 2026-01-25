Previous
St Mary's Church by busylady
St Mary's Church

Taken recently when the weather was better. This church dates from the 12th century and is famous for its carved oak ceiling.
3 good things,
Enjoying playing the hymns this morning,
I finally started my food hygiene course.
Home made apple pie
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely and well kept Church and grounds !
January 25th, 2026  
