Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4017
St Mary's Church
Taken recently when the weather was better. This church dates from the 12th century and is famous for its carved oak ceiling.
3 good things,
Enjoying playing the hymns this morning,
I finally started my food hygiene course.
Home made apple pie
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4384
photos
141
followers
196
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
14th January 2026 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
st
,
mary's
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely and well kept Church and grounds !
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close