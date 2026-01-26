Sign up
Photo 4018
Proud baker
We had fun making flapjack today. Then we watched Junior Bake off. Monty loved it, but he had to go home before the show ended
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4385
photos
141
followers
196
following
1100% complete
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th January 2026 4:18pm
kitchen
baking
grandson
flapjack
Sue Cooper
ace
Monty looks very pleased with himself. I hope he enjoyed eating the flapjacks
January 26th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
well captured
January 26th, 2026
