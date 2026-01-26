Previous
Proud baker by busylady
Photo 4018

Proud baker

We had fun making flapjack today. Then we watched Junior Bake off. Monty loved it, but he had to go home before the show ended
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Monty looks very pleased with himself. I hope he enjoyed eating the flapjacks
January 26th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
well captured
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact