Church Walk by busylady
Just a filler today, as I've run out of mojo. This is Church Walk in St Neots, leading to St Mary's Church, shown last week. The charity shop on the right is fairly new and is very nicely organised.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Jennifer ace
Looks a lovely place. Great lines leading to the church and I love the pink rooster on... the pink rooster!
January 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
Running out of mojo is understandable in January , we've had a long period of wet, grey weather and more to come. It's OK to miss a few days of your 365 Judith , I miss 2 or 3 a month.
January 27th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@phil_howcroft Thanks Phil, yes, I miss a few too.
January 27th, 2026  
xbm ace
Yes January is a miserable month. It always seems better when there are signs of the earth waking up again.
January 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
January 28th, 2026  
