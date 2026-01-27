Sign up
Previous
Photo 4019
Church Walk
Just a filler today, as I've run out of mojo. This is Church Walk in St Neots, leading to St Mary's Church, shown last week. The charity shop on the right is fairly new and is very nicely organised.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
5
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
14
5
365
SM-A525M
14th January 2026 1:53pm
Tags
church
,
walk
,
cambridgeshire
,
st-neots
Jennifer
Looks a lovely place. Great lines leading to the church and I love the pink rooster on... the pink rooster!
January 27th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
Running out of mojo is understandable in January , we've had a long period of wet, grey weather and more to come. It's OK to miss a few days of your 365 Judith , I miss 2 or 3 a month.
January 27th, 2026
Judith Johnson
@phil_howcroft
Thanks Phil, yes, I miss a few too.
January 27th, 2026
xbm
Yes January is a miserable month. It always seems better when there are signs of the earth waking up again.
January 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
January 28th, 2026
