We've given up on Lidl's tulips and roses as they just don't last. Today it's a mixed bunch. The photos of the grandchildren are pretty dated now - I need to get some more recent ones!
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
