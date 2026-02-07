FoR 7 Pewter collection

All of these pewter items have come from Germany, all with a story. The large wine jug to the right, was a gift from a very dear friend, Hanne Lore, who is sadly no longer with us. On one of our stays with her she decided to give away some of her own collection and this is the one she chose for us. The smaller wine jug was our wedding gift from Hanne Lore, as well as the two plain wine beakers engraved with our names. Two of the decorated beakers were bought as souvenirs from Nurnberg and Stolberg Harz. We think the candlestick was also a gift from Hanne Lore.