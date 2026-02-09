Sign up
Previous
Photo 4029
FoR 9 trees and textures
I've had a lovely photo day out with the U3A at Anglesey Abbey. This tree took my eye, but no doubt the snowdrops will feature later in the week.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4398
photos
142
followers
196
following
1103% complete
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
291
4024
292
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
9th February 2026 12:49pm
Tags
trees
,
abbey
,
anglesey
,
cambridgeshire
,
for.
Mags
ace
Very nice in b&w!
February 9th, 2026
