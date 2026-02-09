Previous
FoR 9 trees and textures by busylady
Photo 4029

FoR 9 trees and textures

I've had a lovely photo day out with the U3A at Anglesey Abbey. This tree took my eye, but no doubt the snowdrops will feature later in the week.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice in b&w!
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact