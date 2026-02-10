Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
FoR lone leaf
A lone leaf at Anglesey Abbey yesterday
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Latest from all albums
292
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
293
4030
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
9th February 2026 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for
,
lone-leaf
Beverley
ace
Pretty patterns and whirly shapes…
February 10th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
@beverley365
Sorry Beverley, thanks for your comments but I decided not to post the snpwdrops after all as I felt it was too dark!.
February 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
Superb!
February 10th, 2026
