Previous
Photo 4031
FoR 11 Brampton church
I was checking out this church and also the church hall as a possible venue for our next quilting exhibition. We decided that the church is too big for our needs but their hall looks promising. The church dated back to the 13th century
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Tags
church
,
brampton
,
st-mary-magdalene
Michelle
Lovely looking church, looking good in a b&w image
February 11th, 2026
