FoR 11 Brampton church by busylady
Photo 4031

FoR 11 Brampton church

I was checking out this church and also the church hall as a possible venue for our next quilting exhibition. We decided that the church is too big for our needs but their hall looks promising. The church dated back to the 13th century
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Judith Johnson

Michelle
Lovely looking church, looking good in a b&w image
February 11th, 2026  
