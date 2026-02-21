Previous
FoR 21 textures by busylady
Photo 4042

FoR 21 textures

One of our local churches has a very decorative exterior, three of them, including this one are named St Mary's. The church dates back to the 1500's, and has Norman and Victorian detailing
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful textures !
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact