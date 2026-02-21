Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4042
FoR 21 textures
One of our local churches has a very decorative exterior, three of them, including this one are named St Mary's. The church dates back to the 1500's, and has Norman and Victorian detailing
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4416
photos
142
followers
196
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
Latest from all albums
4037
296
4038
297
4039
4040
4041
4042
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st February 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
church
,
texture
,
for2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful textures !
February 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close