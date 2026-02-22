Previous
FoR 22 pewter jug by busylady
Photo 4043

FoR 22 pewter jug

This beautiful jug was a retirement gift to Andreas Stihl, the inventor of the Stihl chain-saw. We knew Andeas and his wife quite well, and when she gave away some of their pewter collection, after his death, we were the lucky recipients.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a lovely stein! The artwork on it is amazing.
February 22nd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
A lovely thing on top of a great back story. :-)
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely pewter jug - and how wonderful to be the recipients of this !
February 22nd, 2026  
xbm ace
Just a lovely gift.
February 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact