Photo 4043
FoR 22 pewter jug
This beautiful jug was a retirement gift to Andreas Stihl, the inventor of the Stihl chain-saw. We knew Andeas and his wife quite well, and when she gave away some of their pewter collection, after his death, we were the lucky recipients.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
4
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Mags
ace
What a lovely stein! The artwork on it is amazing.
February 22nd, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
A lovely thing on top of a great back story. :-)
February 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely pewter jug - and how wonderful to be the recipients of this !
February 22nd, 2026
xbm
ace
Just a lovely gift.
February 22nd, 2026
