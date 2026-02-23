Sign up
Previous
Photo 4044
For 23 church entrance
Anther shot of St Mary's Church in Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire. This front entrance has recently been renovated. It's a remarkable church from the 1500's, although I don't know how much of the original church still survives
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st February 2026 3:54pm
Tags
church
,
entrance
,
st-neots
,
st-marys
