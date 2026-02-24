FoR 25 birch trees

Previous
These birch trees are a much loved feature at Anglesey Abbey National Trust property. The trees are washed every year to the clean off the green moss which builds up. They attract a lot of attention
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Pat Knowles ace
So lovely, a real celebration of the Silver Birch.
February 24th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A fab shot! I love silver birch!
February 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
February 24th, 2026  
