Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4045
FoR 25 birch trees
These birch trees are a much loved feature at Anglesey Abbey National Trust property. The trees are washed every year to the clean off the green moss which builds up. They attract a lot of attention
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4419
photos
142
followers
196
following
1108% complete
View this month »
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
Latest from all albums
297
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st January 2026 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cambridgeshire
,
birch-trees
,
for2026
Pat Knowles
ace
So lovely, a real celebration of the Silver Birch.
February 24th, 2026
Hazel
ace
A fab shot! I love silver birch!
February 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
February 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
February 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close