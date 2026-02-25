Previous
FoR 25 tones by busylady
FoR 25 tones

This garden clock was a gift from a friend. It has recently had an overhaul. Peter gave it a new battery and a coat of paint (in yellow) to highlight the hands and numbers.
25th February 2026

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Annie-Sue
Lovely!
I didn't see the moon at first - I was looking at the rays, which are all different - and made of foliage :-)
February 25th, 2026  
Carole Sandford
It’s lovely!
February 25th, 2026  
