Previous
Rainbow 1 by busylady
Photo 4050

Rainbow 1

I'm looking forward to a colourful March but have really enjoyed black and white February as well. Peter bought me these tulips last week, so a good colour choice!
It was a really good weather day for the start of meterological Spring
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous colour.
March 1st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
So pretty. Love the jug!
March 1st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Poole!
March 1st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
My tulips are still straight up, I’d better bring them in from the sunroom. Love your colourful jug.
March 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
March 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@anniesue Yes it is, well spotted.
March 1st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@busylady :-)
PS if you're going for a classic rainbow, then red is tomorrow! (I of course, spent most of the morning looking for red things - because that's where the rainbow starts!!)
March 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
@anniesue thanks for letting me know, but I think I'll stick with starting on red. I may leave out the pink though
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
March 1st, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful flower and vase.
March 1st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@busylady :-)
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact