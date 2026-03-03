Previous
Rainbow month yellow by busylady
Rainbow month yellow

'A host of golden daffodils', seen on the village green as I passed by today.
Yes, I know I'm one day out, but 'I've started, so I'll finish', as they say on Mastermind, the quiz show
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
Jessica Eby ace
Lovely picture of those beautiful daffodils (and I've always loved that poem, too)!
March 3rd, 2026  
