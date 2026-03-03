Sign up
Previous
Photo 4052
Rainbow month yellow
'A host of golden daffodils', seen on the village green as I passed by today.
Yes, I know I'm one day out, but 'I've started, so I'll finish', as they say on Mastermind, the quiz show
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4426
photos
142
followers
197
following
1110% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd March 2026 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow-2026
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely picture of those beautiful daffodils (and I've always loved that poem, too)!
March 3rd, 2026
