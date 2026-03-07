Previous
Rainbow month 7 by busylady
Rainbow month 7

Pink hyacinths from the garden. We have quite a few, so I didn't mind cutting them. Also, it was easier than bending down to take the photo!
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
