Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4061
Rainbow month 12
Blue patchwork, completed some years ago showing several different patterns. It hangs in my sewing room
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4435
photos
141
followers
198
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
12th March 2026 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
patterns
,
patchwork
,
rainbow-2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely border to compliment your patchwork sampler . lovely work Judith !
March 12th, 2026
