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Rainbow month 17 by busylady
Photo 4066

Rainbow month 17

'A host of golden daffodils'. Apparently the most well-known poem by most people in this country. I stopped by the entrance to our Riverside park today on the way home.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Uplifting sight
March 17th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Aah but do they only know that one line ?😜 a lovely frame full of daffs!
March 17th, 2026  
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