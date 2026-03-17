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Previous
Photo 4066
Rainbow month 17
'A host of golden daffodils'. Apparently the most well-known poem by most people in this country. I stopped by the entrance to our Riverside park today on the way home.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th March 2026 4:10pm
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daffodils
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golden
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park
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st-neots
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rainbow-2026
Bill Davidson
Uplifting sight
March 17th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Aah but do they only know that one line ?😜 a lovely frame full of daffs!
March 17th, 2026
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