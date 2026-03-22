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Previous
Photo 4071
Rainbow month 22
Red leaves on a common shrub surrounding our supermarket car park. I don't know the name of this shrub - can anyone help out?
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
6
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4
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
22nd March 2026 2:48pm
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rainbow-2026
william wooderson
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Great minds think alike, see my pic for today! Fav!
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely and bright - its a Photinia-Red Robin , Judith ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
Mags
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I think it's commonly called red tips here. Beryl has it right.
March 22nd, 2026
Sue Cooper
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It's lovely. I agree with Beryl
@beryl
, it's Photinia. Fav.
March 22nd, 2026
Beverley
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they are very beautiful with lots of fun names...
March 22nd, 2026
carol white
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A lovely capture. I think it's Photinia. Fav 😊
March 22nd, 2026
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