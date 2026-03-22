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Rainbow month 22 by busylady
Photo 4071

Rainbow month 22

Red leaves on a common shrub surrounding our supermarket car park. I don't know the name of this shrub - can anyone help out?
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

william wooderson ace
Great minds think alike, see my pic for today! Fav!
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and bright - its a Photinia-Red Robin , Judith ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
I think it's commonly called red tips here. Beryl has it right.
March 22nd, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
It's lovely. I agree with Beryl @beryl , it's Photinia. Fav.
March 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
they are very beautiful with lots of fun names...
March 22nd, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. I think it's Photinia. Fav 😊
March 22nd, 2026  
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