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Previous
Photo 4072
Rainbow month 23
Miniature orange tulips bought from the reduced plant stand at the Co-op store. A bargain!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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12
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4
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1
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
23rd March 2026 2:27pm
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orange
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tulips
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garden
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rainbow-2026
Beverley
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they are sooo pretty... beautifully presented.
March 23rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Tulips…..I didn’t recognise them at first. Tulips have so many different varieties now…..these are lovely.
March 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
March 23rd, 2026
Mallory
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Beautiful
March 23rd, 2026
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