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Previous
Photo 4074
Rainbow month 25
I'm not a big fan of green, so I raided my sewing room for some green bits and pieces.
There was a song called Bits and Pieces, by the Dave Clark Five, I seem to remember
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th March 2026 6:05pm
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green
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buttons
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thread
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fabric
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wool
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rainbow-2026
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