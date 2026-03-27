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Rainbow month 27 by busylady
Photo 4076

Rainbow month 27

A fading purple tulip, but still with some beauty as it fades. Taken this morning before we went out - just as well as it had almost dropped when we arrived home.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Hazel ace
That is very beautiful and yes. Always seize the moment. Fabulous colour and detail
.
March 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
This is lovely! Tulips are beautiful right to the end!
March 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful purple, good that you captured when you did ! fav
March 27th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful faded glory
March 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
wonderful colour... great shot...
March 27th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
March 27th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Tulip
March 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s kept its rich colour even though wilting & almost finished.
March 27th, 2026  
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