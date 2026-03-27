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Previous
Photo 4076
Rainbow month 27
A fading purple tulip, but still with some beauty as it fades. Taken this morning before we went out - just as well as it had almost dropped when we arrived home.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
5
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
27th March 2026 10:32am
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purple
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close-up
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tulip
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fading
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rainbow-2026
Hazel
ace
That is very beautiful and yes. Always seize the moment. Fabulous colour and detail
.
March 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
This is lovely! Tulips are beautiful right to the end!
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a beautiful purple, good that you captured when you did ! fav
March 27th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Beautiful faded glory
March 27th, 2026
Beverley
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wonderful colour... great shot...
March 27th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
March 27th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Tulip
March 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 27th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s kept its rich colour even though wilting & almost finished.
March 27th, 2026
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