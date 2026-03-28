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Previous
Photo 4077
Rainbow month 28
I particularly like this orchid for its striped petals. It has recently begun flowering again.
A lot of paperwork done today as I prepare for my last AGM as secretary of the Cromwell Patchwork group.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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14
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4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
24th March 2026 5:42pm
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pink
,
orchid
,
rainbow-2026
Michelle
Beautiful
March 28th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
March 28th, 2026
Monica
Really beautiful
March 28th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
March 28th, 2026
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