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Previous
Photo 4079
Rainbow orange
Sometimes I think I haven't anything orange, and then I remember ..... the oranges, the glass bowl - its like the one my Mum used to have, but my brother chose to keep it!, (no hard feelings!)and the picnic cloth!
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th March 2026 5:48pm
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bowl
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oranges
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tablecloth
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rainbow-2026
Beverley
ace
good thinking... great!
March 30th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the oranges against the darker orange cloth - fav!
Ian
March 30th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
March 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A lovely shot
March 30th, 2026
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