Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4092
Lidl's best
Peter brought a huge double bunch of daffs home last week. They looked so lovely in the sunshine today
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4467
photos
142
followers
197
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
11th April 2026 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
sunshine
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
April 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close