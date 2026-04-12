Previous
Lidl's best by busylady
Photo 4092

Lidl's best

Peter brought a huge double bunch of daffs home last week. They looked so lovely in the sunshine today
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
April 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact