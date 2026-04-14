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The David Parr House, Cambridge by busylady
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The David Parr House, Cambridge

This house is an ordinary terraced house but with an amazing past. It was bought in 1886 by David Parr, who spent the next 40 years covering the walls with Arts and Crafts movement artwork. Most of these incredible artworks have been preserved and the house is now grade 2 listed and preserved. Thexstory began with David's Granddaughter who lived there from age 12 until her 90.'s. She has kept the house pretty much as it was, with no double glazing, no central heating and only a simple flush toilet downstairs, installed in the 1930's
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Pat
Those windows are lovely. Can you go inside? I bet it’s amazing.
April 14th, 2026  
haskar ace
I really like it when beautiful contents are hidden in ordinary packaging. Nice story.
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
How interesting!
April 14th, 2026  
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