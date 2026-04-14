The David Parr House, Cambridge

This house is an ordinary terraced house but with an amazing past. It was bought in 1886 by David Parr, who spent the next 40 years covering the walls with Arts and Crafts movement artwork. Most of these incredible artworks have been preserved and the house is now grade 2 listed and preserved. Thexstory began with David's Granddaughter who lived there from age 12 until her 90.'s. She has kept the house pretty much as it was, with no double glazing, no central heating and only a simple flush toilet downstairs, installed in the 1930's