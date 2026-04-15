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Miniature vase by busylady
Photo 4095

Miniature vase

This little vase was a birthday gift from my daughter, and just the right size for a tiny violet. Another picture which didn't make it to 365 on the day
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Beverley ace
very pretty vase...
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 15th, 2026  
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