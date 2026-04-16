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All set up ....... by busylady
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All set up .......

It was our Souper Lunch at church today. We served 20 customers with freshly made soup from our church kitchen it's always a happy occasion but we struggle for volunteers. Just four of us today but we managed fine.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Joan Robillard ace
A lovely thing to do
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely and bright hall to hold your Souper Lunch but a shame that there is only four of you to make and serve this lunch.
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
4 special people making a difference. lovely bright cheerful room...
April 16th, 2026  
Monica
Brigth cheery room for a fabulous initiative
April 16th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely bright room, a shame there aren't more of you helping out
April 16th, 2026  
Dianne ace
All beautifully set up -well done!
April 16th, 2026  
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