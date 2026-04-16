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Previous
Photo 4096
All set up .......
It was our Souper Lunch at church today. We served 20 customers with freshly made soup from our church kitchen it's always a happy occasion but we struggle for volunteers. Just four of us today but we managed fine.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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21
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th March 2026 11:26am
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church
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lunch
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soup
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tables
Joan Robillard
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A lovely thing to do
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A lovely and bright hall to hold your Souper Lunch but a shame that there is only four of you to make and serve this lunch.
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
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4 special people making a difference. lovely bright cheerful room...
April 16th, 2026
Monica
Brigth cheery room for a fabulous initiative
April 16th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely bright room, a shame there aren't more of you helping out
April 16th, 2026
Dianne
ace
All beautifully set up -well done!
April 16th, 2026
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