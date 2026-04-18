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Previous
Photo 4098
A triangle of bluebells
Taken in the garden this afternoon. It's been another lovely day, and mostly sunny. The garden is coming to life
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
18th April 2026 5:09pm
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garden
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bluebells
carol white
ace
Very pretty. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026
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