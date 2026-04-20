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Previous
Photo 4100
Three in a row
We had a wonderful morning out at Wrest Park English Heritage site. Sunny weather and such lovely tulips displays. These delightful specimens were twice as big as normal tulips!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th April 2026 12:36pm
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