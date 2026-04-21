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Previous
Photo 4101
Single tulip
There were so many different varieties, it was a difficult choice to pick just one. I liked the frilly edges to this one.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th April 2026 12:44pm
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pink
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tulip
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wrest-park
Beverley
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super duper photo!!
April 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely!
April 21st, 2026
Mags
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Very pretty and nice petal detail.
April 21st, 2026
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