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Single tulip by busylady
Photo 4101

Single tulip

There were so many different varieties, it was a difficult choice to pick just one. I liked the frilly edges to this one.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Beverley ace
super duper photo!!
April 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Very pretty and nice petal detail.
April 21st, 2026  
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