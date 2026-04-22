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Previous
Photo 4102
The orangery
This beautiful building in the gardens of Wrest Park comes to life in the sunlight, with light pouring through the roof and windows.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
4481
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th April 2026 11:58am
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bedfordshire
,
orangery
,
wrest-park
Beverley
ace
a stunning building... the patterns on the floor are super...
April 22nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful roof letting all that sunshine in.
April 22nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
perfect for latest BnW challenge!!
April 22nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie, it will have to be for tomorrow now - although I do have another album!
April 22nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful room!
April 22nd, 2026
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