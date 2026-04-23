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Previous
Photo 4103
Framing the window
This clematis Montana has been in place for many years and it never disappoints. I trimmed it back quite severely last year, so it's not as full as usual.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
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1
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365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd April 2026 4:26pm
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window
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clematis
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montana
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely and inviting
April 23rd, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful blooms around the window.
April 23rd, 2026
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