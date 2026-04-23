Previous
Framing the window by busylady
Photo 4103

Framing the window

This clematis Montana has been in place for many years and it never disappoints. I trimmed it back quite severely last year, so it's not as full as usual.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
1124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely and inviting
April 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful blooms around the window.
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact