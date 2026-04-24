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Photo 4104
My turn
There are only four of us on the flower rota at church, so it's my turn this weekend. Lidl's best again but they look pretty with some greenery from the church gardens
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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365
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SM-A525M
Taken
24th April 2026 4:50pm
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