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My turn by busylady
Photo 4104

My turn

There are only four of us on the flower rota at church, so it's my turn this weekend. Lidl's best again but they look pretty with some greenery from the church gardens
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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