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Previous
Photo 4106
Blooming pansies
I bought these pansies from a community run garden centre. They weren't in good condition, but after a bit of TLC, they're blooming beautifully!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
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SM-A525M
Taken
26th April 2026 6:16pm
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pansies
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flower-pot
Beryl Lloyd
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Nice and cheerful !
April 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Ooh very pretty!
April 26th, 2026
Beverley
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So very beautiful!!!
April 26th, 2026
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