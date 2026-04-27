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Heron on the roof by busylady
Photo 4107

Heron on the roof

We were sat having coffee in the garden this morning when this heron swooped in and landed on our neighbour's roof. We think he may have had his eyes on the fish in their pond!
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Pat Knowles ace
Oh dear I expect the fish is doomed….quite a sight to see on a roof.
April 27th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph, I'm sure he has lunch in mind
April 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Goo capture
April 27th, 2026  
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