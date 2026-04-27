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Previous
Photo 4107
Heron on the roof
We were sat having coffee in the garden this morning when this heron swooped in and landed on our neighbour's roof. We think he may have had his eyes on the fish in their pond!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
27th April 2026 10:48am
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heron
Pat Knowles
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Oh dear I expect the fish is doomed….quite a sight to see on a roof.
April 27th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Awesome photograph, I'm sure he has lunch in mind
April 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Goo capture
April 27th, 2026
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