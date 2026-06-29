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Previous
Photo 4170
Water lily
Another shot from one of the gardens we visitesd yesterday. It wasn't possible to get around to take the picture from the other side, so the second lily had to remain partly hidden. I still liked the shot though
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
28th June 2026 3:41pm
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water
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pink
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lily
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pond
Joan Robillard
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Fabulous
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely !
June 29th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Lovely
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
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A lovely pic
June 29th, 2026
Annie-Sue
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I like the second flower's petals radiating round the leaf like a child's picture of the sun
June 29th, 2026
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