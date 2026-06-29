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Water lily by busylady
Photo 4170

Water lily

Another shot from one of the gardens we visitesd yesterday. It wasn't possible to get around to take the picture from the other side, so the second lily had to remain partly hidden. I still liked the shot though
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
June 29th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A lovely pic
June 29th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
I like the second flower's petals radiating round the leaf like a child's picture of the sun
June 29th, 2026  
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