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White on white by busylady
Photo 4171

White on white

My liles have got all mixed up. I have white, red and yellow all growing in the same pot. They're all beautiful and bring a smile to my face. These are backed by the jasmine, as are the other lilies I posted here.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Carole Sandford ace
That’s a lovely display!
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
June 30th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
very pretty!
June 30th, 2026  
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