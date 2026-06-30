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Previous
Photo 4171
White on white
My liles have got all mixed up. I have white, red and yellow all growing in the same pot. They're all beautiful and bring a smile to my face. These are backed by the jasmine, as are the other lilies I posted here.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Judith Johnson
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@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 17 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 12, 9 and 6.I love taking...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
30th June 2026 6:14pm
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white
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garden
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lilies
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jasmine
Carole Sandford
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That’s a lovely display!
June 30th, 2026
Mags
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So beautiful!
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty !
June 30th, 2026
Jennifer
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very pretty!
June 30th, 2026
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